Kamloops  

No serious injuries, driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in downtown Kamloops intersection

Driver blamed for crash

A driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian following a collision Monday in a downtown Kamloops intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Nicola Street and Fourth Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A pedestrian was tended to by first responders and taken to hospital in an ambulance. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

She said the driver involved in the crash was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

