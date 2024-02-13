Mexican fast-food chain Taco Time returning to Kamloops with new location

Photo: Alex Janse This signage at Orchards Walk in Valleyview would seem to indicate Taco Time will soon return to Kamloops after a hiatus of a dozen years.

It’s been more than a decade since Taco Time said adios to the Tournament Capital, but the Mexican fast-food chain appears slated to return.

Signage at the Orchards Walk strip mall, 3200 Valleyview Dr., shows Taco Time will soon occupy a space next to new Tim Hortons and Angry Otter locations.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting a call back from a Taco Time representative.

Taco Time boasted a devoted following in Kamloops before its final location in the city shuttered at the end of 2011. At the time, the restaurant’s owner said he was still making money but he was being pushed out of his food-court stall by Aberdeen Mall.

Prior to that, Taco Time had locations in Valleyview, on Hillside Drive in Dufferin and in North Kamloops.

There is no word on when the restaurant plans to open.