Highway 97 reopens between Monte Lake and Monte Creek after semis crash

Photo: Contributed Two semis crashed head-on along Highway 97 near Monte Lake late Monday afternoon.

Highway 97 was reopened early this morning, several hours after a serious crash closed the route between Monte Lake and Monte Creek.

Two semis collided Monday afternoon near Duck Range Road and the highway was closed between Barnhartvale and Hanna roads. Images from the scene suggest the trucks crashed head on.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed last night that five ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The call came in at 5:46 p.m.

BC EHS told Castanet that one person was transported to hospital, but their condition was unknown at the time.