Highway 97 reopens between Monte Lake and Monte Creek after fatal semi crash

Photo: Contributed Two semis crashed head-on along Highway 97 near Monte Lake late Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving two transport trucks just south of Kamloops along Highway 97 on Monday near Monte Creek.

Two semis collided shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Duck Range Road, and the highway was closed between Barnhartvale and Hanna roads for several hours.

BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Melissa Jongema told Castanet the two trucks collided head-on, resulting in the death of one of the drivers.

Jongema said it’s too early to say definitively, but the cause of the crash appears to have been the result of one of the drivers failing to navigate a bend in the road.

Five ambulances were dispatched to the crash site at 5:46 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.

The collision caused a total blockage of the highway, and the driver who survived the collision was taken to hospital for assessment.

BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops has taken over the investigation.

Jongema told Castanet the agency could have further updates depending on whether charges are laid.

“If the person who is alive caused it [the crash] then we might look at charges, so then we'd have more updates later and a further [news] release,” Jongema said.

The highway reopened to traffic just after midnight, but will be temporarily closed for a period of time on Tuesday while vehicle recovery work is undertaken.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:08 a.m.

Highway 97 was reopened early this morning, several hours after a serious crash closed the route between Monte Lake and Monte Creek.

Two semis collided Monday afternoon near Duck Range Road and the highway was closed between Barnhartvale and Hanna roads. Images from the scene suggest the trucks crashed head on.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed last night that five ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The call came in at 5:46 p.m.

BC EHS told Castanet that one person was transported to hospital, but their condition was unknown at the time.