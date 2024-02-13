Parkcrest Elementary's $38M rebuild on track to open in fall despite construction delays

Photo: Castanet

Despite construction challenges that have delayed its opening, a newly rebuilt Parkcrest elementary will be reopening in time for the fall semester.

While originally expected to open in the fall of 2024, Monday night the Kamloops-Thompson school district unanimously approved the first day for students to attend the 510-seat K-7 school to be Sept. 3.

Following a fire that razed the school in 2019, the school district received capital funding from the ministry in January 2021 and construction of the new school began in spring 2022.

Parkcrest students and staff have been housed at George Hilliard elementary since the fire.

Art McDonald, SD73's assistant superintendent of elementary, said ongoing material supply and labour challenges have pushed the expected completion date of the rebuilt school to March 28, several months later than previously anticipated.

“Once the contract is complete, we will still need approximately two weeks to verify all systems are operating correctly,” McDonald said.

“This means that a potential move of the Parkcrest Elementary staff and students from the George Hilliard building to the new Parkcrest Elementary would not happen until mid to late April.”

Parkcrest Elementary staff and students will remain at George Hilliard for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.

George Hilliard will continue as a K-7 school after SD73 approved sweeping grade reconfigurations and catchment changes last June.

In June of 2021, SD73 said the province invested nearly $35 million into the Parkcrest rebuild. The City of Kamloops committed a further $2.5 million for a double-sized gymnasium and neighbourhood centre space and the district pitched in $300,000.