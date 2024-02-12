Hwy. 97 closed between Monte Lake and Monte Creek due to head-on crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirm five ambulances were dispatched to the scene of a serious crash involving two semi trucks on Highway 97 late Monday afternoon.

In an email to Castanet News, BCEHS say the call came in at 5:46 p.m.

One person was transported to hospital. The condition of the individual is not known.

The highway between Monte Lake and Monte Creek remains closed in both directions.

DriveBC expects to update the situation early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek remains is expected to remain closed to all traffic until sometime after midnight.

That according to the latest information provided by DriveBC.

The road was closed sometime before 6 p.m. as a result of a head-on collision involving two semi trucks.

It's not clear the extend of injuries suffered by those involved.

Detours are available for both commercial and passenger vehicles.

Detour via Barnhartvale to Hwy 1 for passenger vehicles and 97B for commercial traffic.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.

Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek is closed in both directions due to a serious collision.

Pictures from the scene show two semi trucks collided head-on.

There is no definitive word on injuries.

Castanet has a call in to BC Emergency Health Services.

More information when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL 6:15 p.m.

There are reports of a serious collision in Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek south of Duck Range Road.

BC Emergency Health Services has reportedly dispatched numerous ground and air ambulances to the scene.

No word on the severity of the collision or the number of victims.

At the moment, DriveBC is only alerting motorists to the incident and ask people to watch for first responders on the scene.

More information when it becomes available.

