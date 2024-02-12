Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek is closed due to head-on crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.

Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek is closed in both directions due to a serious collision.

Pictures from the scene show two semi trucks collided head-on.

There is no definitive word on injuries.

Castanet has a call in to BC Emergency Health Services.

More information when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL 6:15 p.m.

There are reports of a serious collision in Highway 97 between Monte Lake and Monte Creek south of Duck Range Road.

BC Emergency Health Services has reportedly dispatched numerous ground and air ambulances to the scene.

No word on the severity of the collision or the number of victims.

At the moment, DriveBC is only alerting motorists to the incident and ask people to watch for first responders on the scene.

More information when it becomes available.

