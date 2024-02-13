Suspect facing serious charges after Kamloops RCMP vehicle rammed during pursuit

Photo: KTW file

A man is facing serious charges after allegedly driving at Kamloops Mounties and ramming a police vehicle during a pursuit.

The man was arrested on Friday after officers attempted to pull him over for driving while prohibited, a judge was told Monday.

Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said Mounties recognized the man as someone who was a prohibited driver.

“He was found driving and police followed him,” he said.

“He fled in a dangerous fashion to escape police and later was found in the car in an alley near the residence of the registered owner.”

Hansen said officers attempted to block the vehicle in.

“They blocked him off — it was a fairly narrow alley,” he said.

“He drove at them, hit the police car, pushed it out of the way and then fled, later abandoning the car.”

The suspect was arrested 11 hours later, Hansen said, found by police with the fob from the abandoned vehicle in his pocket.

Tyler Murray Laroque, 36, is facing charges of flight from police, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He was released on bail following a brief hearing on Monday, ordered to not to sit in the driver’s seat of any vehicle or enter any vehicle without the registered owner present. He is also barred from having any contact with the owner of the vehicle he was found to be driving.

During the hearing, Hansen said Laroque has 11 prior convictions for driving while prohibited.

Laroque is due back in court on Thursday.