New Western Canada Theatre performance to celebrate black women, history and music

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

Western Canada Theatre says a new performance at the Pavilion Theatre will celebrate black Canadian women, history and music.

BLAK: Iconic Canadian Women in Music will take to the Pavilion Theatre stage next month, during the week of International Women’s Day.

WCT said the cabaret showcase will celebrate stories about the underground railroad, civil rights movement and key events in black history.

The performance will also feature songs and stories from both classical and contemporary Canadian artists across an array of musical styles and genres.

“The phonetic spelling of the title suggests a deeper defining of the word and its connotations. If you read through the many meanings of the word black, so many of them have a negative context," said creator and performer Krystle Dos Santos.

"I wanted to redefine the word, and its context to people and culture, with a positive, enlightened meaning."

She said the show is "all about representation," saying the show was created for her younger self to learn about Canadian black history and black women who are part of her musical influences.

Dos Santos will be joined by a trio of musicians, including Ginger Chen Pimentel on bass, Jen Lewin performing backup vocals and the piano and Susana Williams also as backup vocals, drums and percussion.

“Music is a wonderful tool to demonstrate the evolution of culture. And in this case, it is the contribution made by Black Canadian musicians, composers, performers, and other cultural figures that we celebrate and honour through this performance,” said James MacDonald, WCT artistic director.

“There is a phenomenally rich cultural history of Black Canadians that has been under-appreciated or misunderstood over the history of Canada.”

The performance has an approximate two-hour runtime and will play from March 5 to March 9 at the Pavilion Theatre.

Tickets and more information is available online.