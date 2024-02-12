Suspect arrested after intruder entered North Kamloops home, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

Charges have been laid after an unwanted intruder walked into a North Kamloops home on Sunday morning, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called just after 6 a.m. for a report of a residential break and enter in the 400-block of Linden Avenue.

“A suspect description was provided to police, and with the assistance of the police dog service unit, officers were led to the area of Leigh and Tranquille roads,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“From there, frontline officer conducted proactive patrols and quickly located and apprehended a suspect. He was held in custody for court.”

Nicholas Marcel Benallick, 41, is facing one count of break and enter. He was scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.