Free film screening, talk in Kamloops to commemorate Black History Month

Photo: Contributed

The Paramount Theatre will be offering a free movie screening followed by a discussion to commemorate Black History Month in the community.

Black Lives in Alberta: Over a Century of Racial Injustice Continues will be screened for free Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street.

The following day, the film’s co-producer and University of Calgary social work professor David Este will hold a lecture, titled Empowering Narratives.

The discussion will be held on Thompson Rivers University’s campus at 11:30 a.m. in the Terrace Room on the second floor of the Campus Activity Centre. Organizers say no registration is required.

Both events are sponsored by TRU’s School of Social Work and Human Service, the university’s Black Law Students Association and the Thompson Nicola BC Association of Social Workers.