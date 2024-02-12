One of two WolfPack athletes hurt in fatal Kamloops crash to be honoured at TCC this weekend

Photo: GoFundMe Riley Brennan and Rick Hansen

Riley Brinnen will be returning to the Tournament Capital Centre this weekend to be honoured as a graduating athlete, according to Thompson Rivers University.

Brinnen was one of two TRU varsity athletes who suffered life-altering injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in November. The crash killed Owyn McInnis and seriously injured Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, who both hail from Kelowna.

McInnis, Brinnen and Waterhouse were members of the TRU WolfPack men's varsity volleyball team.

Charges have not yet been laid, but Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said last month that charges are likely coming.

Brinnen is out of Vancouver General Hospital and is recovering at the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver.

“I’m learning a lot about my injuries and how to deal with it all. It’s not easy but I’m keeping a positive attitude and getting a lot of support from family, friends and and everyone involved in my ongoing recovery,” Brinnen said in a GoFundMe update on Feb. 6.

“Every visit, text or call means a lot to me and helps pass the time while I heal.”

In the update, Brinnen said he was able to watch his teammates play at the University of the Fraser Valley earlier this month.

“It was great to see them all and sit with them on the court to watch the games,” the update reads.

The Wolfpack will be facing off against the Mount Royal Cougars Friday at 7:15 p.m. and at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre.