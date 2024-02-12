Kamloops Mounties look for two suspects, truck wanted in connection with Sahali break-in

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are asking for help to find these two suspects in connection with a residential break-in that happened on the weekend.

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a pair of suspects in connection with a residential break-in which happened in Sahali on Sunday.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to a home on the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive just before 3 p.m. The residence had been broken into while its owners were out, at about 12:30 p.m.

“When the residents returned home, they discovered someone had forced entry into their home and a number of items were stolen, including jewelry, cash, credit cards, an electric bike and identification,” Evelyn said.

She said the Forensic Identification Services unit attended and collected evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police later obtained security footage from a Rogers Way gas station where one of the stolen credit cards was used.

“We are releasing images of a man, woman and a Ford truck in the hopes that someone will be able to identify them or provide more information to help further the investigation,” Evelyn said.

The truck is described as a newer model black F-150, with items in the box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.