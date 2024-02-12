Injured pedestrian taken to hospital after downtown Kamloops collision

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews tend to an injured pedestrian while passersby look on Monday afternoon at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Nicola Street in downtown Kamloops.

Traffic was moving slowly through a downtown Kamloops intersection over the lunch hour Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Fourth Avenue and Nicola Street just before 1 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Firefighters and BC Ambulance Service paramedics could be seen tending to a patient, who was loaded into an ambulance.

Workers from a nearby construction site volunteered to direct traffic through the area until police arrived.

There is no word yet on any injuries. Castanet Kamloops has asked police for more information, and this story will be updated if more becomes known.