Nicola Valley Hospital's ER shutdown temporarily Monday

Photo: Contributed

The Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department will close down Monday morning into Tuesday due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7.