As many as a dozen City of Kamloops plows out as fresh dump of snow falls

Photo: KTW file

City of Kamloops crews are working to clear streets as a fresh layer of snow blankets the Tournament Capital.

Snow has been falling since Saturday night and it could keep up until Monday.

Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, told Castanet Kamloops the city has 10 to 12 plows out as of Sunday afternoon.

The snow might not stick around for long. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 6 C on Monday with rain or flurries, to be followed by 4 C on Tuesday.