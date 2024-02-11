Vehicle crash closes TransCanada Highway west of Kamloops Sunday

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 1 is reportedly closed at Juniper Beach between Cache Creek and Kamloops, according to DriveBC.

The TransCanada Highway closure is due to a vehicle crash, and DriveBC says flaggers are en route. No detour information has been given at this time.

A weather condition report from DriveBC says the Trans Canada Highway has limited visibility due to fog, for just under a 100-kilometre stretch. The alert includes the Juniper Beach area, and it begins eight km east of Cache Creek and continues up to six km east of Kamloops.

Motorists are warned to watch for slippery sections, slushy sections and compact snow.

The nature of the vehicle crash is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.