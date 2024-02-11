TransCanada Highway reopened west of Kamloops, two transported to hospital

Photo: X (formerly Twitter)/@Daggerville

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.

BC EHS says two people have been transported to hospital following a vehicle incident which closed the TransCanada Highway at Juniper Beach, Sunday.

"BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 10:42 am today about a motor vehicle incident near Juniper Beach campground," said Stephanie Stewart with BC EHS.

Four ambulances responded to the scene and paramedics cared for and brought two patients to hospital.

Highway 1 has now fully reopened for the 6.4 kilometre stretch previously closed between Cache Creek and Kamloops.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

The TransCanada Highway has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after being closed in both directions at Juniper Beach between Cache Creek and Kamloops.

DriveBC says motorists should expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 is impacted for 6.4 kilometres between Black Valley Road and the Juniper Beach provincial park access road.

The initial closure was due to a vehicle incident.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.

The TransCanada Highway is closed in both directions at Juniper Beach between Cache Creek and Kamloops, DriveBC reports.

Highway 1 is closed for 6.4 kilometres between Black Valley Road and the Juniper Beach provincial park access road.

No alternative routes have been given by DriveBC and the extend of the vehicle incident remains unknown.

Photo: DriveBC

ORIGINAL 12:35 p.m.

Highway 1 is reportedly closed at Juniper Beach between Cache Creek and Kamloops, according to DriveBC.

The TransCanada Highway closure is due to a vehicle crash, and DriveBC says flaggers are en route. No detour information has been given at this time.

A weather condition report from DriveBC says the Trans Canada Highway has limited visibility due to fog, for just under a 100-kilometre stretch. The alert includes the Juniper Beach area, and it begins eight km east of Cache Creek and continues up to six km east of Kamloops.

Motorists are warned to watch for slippery sections, slushy sections and compact snow.

The nature of the vehicle crash is not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.