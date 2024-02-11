Crash cleared after Sunday morning Highway 1 closure near Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:40 a.m.

Sunday morning's crash has been cleared at Copperhead Drive and the highway traffic is once again moving unimpeded.

ORIGINAL: 5:55 a.m.

A crash has closed the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday near Copperhead Drive, just west of Kamloops.

Eastbound lanes of traffic remain open, and westbound traffic is able to detour around the crash using the Copperhead Drive overpass.

Details about the crash itself remain sparse at this time.