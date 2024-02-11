Kamloops' repeat violent offender program fully booked

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops hub for the province’s Repeat Violent Offenders Intervention Initiative (ReVOII) is now serving its maximum number of people.

According to statistics from the Kamloops RCMP, as of the final quarter of 2023, all 20 spots available in the program have been assigned, including 11 offenders which were living in Kamloops. Another six were in police custody, two were in supervised treatment and one had relocated to another community.

Last April, Kamloops and 11 other cities were selected to be hubs for the provincial government’s ReVOII program, which is designed to identify repeated violent offenders and provide them with services such as addiction treatment and housing in an effort to change their lifestyle.

Kamloops along with Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace were selected as hub cities, with each also serving surrounding communities.

The 12 ReVOII teams consist of police, prosecutors and probation officers as part of the province’s $25-million program, and operations began last May following training.

Each offender is assigned a dedicated Crown prosecutor who follows them regardless of whether they move to a different jurisdiction. That prosecutor personally handles case that require a trial of less than three days and will advise Crown counsel of jurisdiction in matters that require a trial of longer than three days.

The Kamloops hub grew in 2023 from serving five offenders in the second quarter to 17 in the third quarter before capping out at 20 in the fourth quarter, according to the stats from Kamloops RCMP.

Meanwhile, Mounties were monitoring between 14 and 16 prolific offenders in Kamloops during 2023 with less than half being held in custody quarter over quarter.

According to Kamloops RCMP stats, in the first quarter of 2023 eight of 16 prolific offenders were in custody and six were in the second quarter. In the third quarter, four prolific offenders were in police custody out of the 16 identified and in the fourth quarter of 2023 Mounties nabbed five out of 14.