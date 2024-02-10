Investigators probing blaze in abandoned Tk'emlúps outbuilding

Photo: Castanet Police on Saturday remained at the site of a Friday fire now under investigation for arson.

Firefighters knocked down a large, suspicious fire in an outbuilding located on the Tk'emlúps reserve across from Westsyde Road and McQueen Drive Friday evening.

Flames fully engulfed the structure during Friday night's fire, and it's now surrounded by police tape Saturday morning as officers investigate.

KFR acting platoon Capt. Chris Pretula told Castanet Kamloops crews arrived just before 8 p.m. to the fire, which was difficult to access for the crew of six. Firefighters used a bush truck to access the property and a water tender truck due to issues with water access.

Pretula said the crew arrived to find the 80-by-40-foot structure ablaze. Two walls of the building had already collapsed and a truck was on fire in-between two storage containers on site.

"It is suspicious," Pretula said of the fire, adding the Kamloops RCMP is now in charge of the file.

The cause is still under investigation, but the fire is believed to have started inside the building, Pretula said.

There were no injuries reported, Pretula said, adding the building is abandoned.

The building is located in an area that was once earmarked for a hops farm that did not come to fruition.