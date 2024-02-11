Lots to discuss when Hamer-Jackson, Casimir deliver speeches next month at chamber event

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson gives a state of the city address to attendees at an event hosted at TRU by the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce in March 2023.

The executive director for the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce says an upcoming event offers an opportunity for local businesspeople to connect and hear from elected leaders about their vision and priorities for the year ahead.

Acacia Pangilinan said she expects the March 14 event, an Evening with Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, will provide the business community with insight into new developments and opportunities coming forward.

“What we've seen in the past has been really great conversations around new developments that are slated for the year. Tk’emlups has a number of developments within their business and economic development department, and lots of opportunities that will be coming forward over the next year, 18 months,” Pangilinan said, noting the same is expected in 2024.

“And then same with the city side, we're hearing a lot from the city talking about Build Kamloops and exploring the potential for different amenities and infrastructure pieces.”

Pangilinan said the business community has weathered its share of difficulties — from economic pressures and workforce challenges to crime and social issues — and it's also important to understand what communities are doing to address those challenges.

The event will be held at Thompson Rivers University’s Campus Activity Centre from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The evening will start with a networking reception, after which attendees will be seated in the TRU Grand Hall for opening remarks and a buffet dinner. Speeches will begin at 7 p.m.

People from around the region attend the annual event, representing businesses of all sizes — including the community’s major employers, not-for-profits and business support organizations. Pangilinan said there's opportunities to discuss collaborations and partnerships being in a room with like-minded businesspeople.

“I think just that celebration piece of coming together is a really important piece of that for the chamber," she said.

"At least from our members' perspectives, they really like to be able to learn about what other businesses are doing and what the plan is for their year, and potentially seek out ways to partner or work together with people that have aligned interests.”

City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc staff and elected officials also attend, offering an opportunity for the business community to engage face-to-face with these representatives.

“We really hope to come out of the event forward thinking, and excited and inspired about the year to come," Pangilinan said.

Single tickets are available from $125 to $175, and tables of 10 can be purchased from $1,150 to $1,700.

Pangilinan said the chamber is currently working with a sponsor to secure live streaming services for the speeches so members of the public and the business community can tune in if they can’t make it to the event in-person.

“We're really looking forward to bringing everybody together,” she said.

For more information, and to register for the event, visit the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce website.