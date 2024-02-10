Kamloops committee agrees to put marquee sign project on temporary hold

Photo: KTW file photo.

A new marquee sign initially approved as part of last year’s budget has been put on hold, with a Kamloops committee recommending staff bring a revised project — including input from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc — back to council members at a later date.

Sarah Candido, City of Kamloops Indigenous and external relations manager, told the governance and service excellence committee Thursday since the project was approved, some potential changes had been identified and a number of questions raised.

Last year, the sign was estimated to cost $150,000 in total, with Tourism Kamloops pitching in $30,000. Communities in Bloom was also going to contribute $30,000 towards the project.

Candido said after last year's budget was approved, staff met with Tourism Kamloops and TteS to look at the sign’s design.

“The language and culture staff at Tk’emlups collaborated on a design the organizations all felt very strongly represented the natural landscape, Indigenous plants, inclusivity and honoured Truth and Reconciliation, as it's now used both the English word Kamloops as well as as the Secwepemc word Tk’emlups together in one sign,” Candido said.

She said the two words are envisioned to stack one on top of the other, and would be roughly the same size as the original sign idea — five feet high and 20 feet long — but the design may require a more expensive engineered base.

Staff from the City of Kamloops, TteS and Tourism Kamloops felt lighting and landscaping would also be important to highlight the marquee sign.

Candido said many agree Riverside Park is the best location for the project, but some feel they should keep looking. She noted new facilities may be constructed as part of the city's Build Kamloops project, and might offer a good spot for the sign.

“One example of why this area may need reconsidering is that the space the sign was proposed to be located in Riverside Park will now have a skating rink in the middle of it, so installing it will create issues,” she said.

“Often marquee signs are also located very near traffic for both foot and vehicle, so in the next couple of years, a new space that better fits the needs of the marquee sign may come to fruition.”

Coun. Bill Sarai said council was “really excited” to see the sign installed in time for the Memorial Cup, which was initially pitched. According to city staff, this timeline became unrealistic as questions about inclusivity, design, location and cost evolved.

Sarai said he was OK waiting to see what’s coming forward.

“I think the more lens we put on it, the better the outcome will be,” Sarai said.

However Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she was disappointed and frustrated with this development.

“This is not rocket science. … We certainly should be acknowledging the land that we live on. But I, again, I think we're overthinking a little bit,” Neustaeter said, noting it took a year to study possible locations and land on the original space — Riverside Park.

The committee recommended staff should work with Tourism Kamloops and Tk'emlups to bring a revised marquee sign project back, earmarking the original $90,000 put forward for the sign to go to a later project.

The proposal will go before council at a future meeting for final approval.