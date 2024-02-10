Kamloops naturopath files lawsuit alleging tenant stopped paying rent, left immovable hyperbaric chamber behind

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops naturopath is suing a former tenant in her office building, alleging he left her high and dry with tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and a very heavy hyperbaric chamber.

Dr. Tracy-Ann Levins, a naturopathic doctor, filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court against Kenneth Blair Cassidy and Kamloops Hyperbaric Ltd.

In the document, Levins claims to have rented space in her Oriole Drive office building to Cassidy starting in 2021 for his hyperbaric chamber business.

Levins claims Cassidy has accumulated $81,874.21 in unpaid rent since then and left his hyperbaric chamber, which weighs thousands of pounds, in her building.

Levins said she got a quote from a construction company for removal of the chamber, which will require the dismantling of the storefront and disassembly of office walls, for nearly $24,000. She said in her claim that it will cost her another $6,100 in lost business to have her clinic closed for two days while the work is carried out.

In the claim, Levins is seeking to have those costs covered as well as the unpaid rent and other damages.

“The hyperbaric chamber which currently sits in the premises is a large piece of equipment and is not easily removed,” the claim reads.

“The [rental] contract states if the contract is terminated at any time, Mr. Cassidy is responsible for any damages to the clinic that occur as a result of the removal of the hyperbaric chamber from the premises.”

Cassidy will have three weeks to reply once he has been served.

None of the allegations in Levins’ claim have been proven in court.