Kamloops landlord acquitted on charge alleging he sexually assaulted drug-addicted tenant

A Kamloops landlord has been acquitted on one count of sexual assault after a judge found his drug-addicted tenant's accusations to be unreliable.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, stood trial in December in B.C. Supreme Court. He was found not guilty on Thursday.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a marginalized tenant living in the basement of his Valleyview home. The 27-year-old woman told court she awoke on Aug. 21, 2022, to find the man touching her genitals.

The trial was a he-said, she-said, with the accused and the complainant providing the only testimony. The man denied having touched the woman sexually and offered an alibi, saying he was with friends at Paul Lake on the day of the alleged incident.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith acquitted the man after ruling that the complainant’s story was unreliable.

“While I find the complainant credible, I have serious doubts about the reliability of her evidence,” he said.

The alleged 2022 offence took place about three weeks after the man, a former youth sports coach, was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty to an unrelated charge of luring.

In that case, court heard the man was exchanging sexual text messages with two girls — one 16 and the other 17 — who were trying out for a youth sports team he was helping to run. Those offences took place between January and March of 2020.

In addition to the house arrest and probation, the man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.