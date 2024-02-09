Emergency department closed at Merritt hospital due to lack of doctors, IH says

Photo: Castanet

A shortage of doctors is being blamed for a temporary closure that has the emergency department at Merritt’s hospital closed until Saturday morning.

Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room is closed due to limited physician availability, according to Interior Health.

IH announced the closure in a news release on Friday morning, saying the department is closed “effective immediately.”

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” the release said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

IH is urging anyone in the community in need of emergency care to call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Merritt’s emergency department was plagued with closures for much of last year. Mayor Michael Goetz said he counted 19 such closures in 2023, and the issue led to a number of rallies in Merritt calling for a fix to the problem.