Kamloops businessman behind proposed arts centre says building would be 'a showcase'

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

A prominent Kamloops businessman behind the initial plans for the long-proposed Kamloops performing arts centre says the building has been designed to meet the needs of the arts scene for decades to come.

Ron Fawcett attended Tuesday’s council meeting, providing elected officials and members of the public with a look at plans for the performing arts centre, which has long been proposed for a site at Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

Council agreed this week to allocate $7 million to complete the validation and detailed design phase for the project.

"The function of this building will meet the needs of Kamloops’ arts scene for a minimum of 50 years, and indeed this building will be great value probably for over 100 years. It will not be outdated,” Fawcett said.

Fawcett and his wife Rae Fawcett have put in years of work to determine the vision and scope of the project.

After an initial referendum on borrowing money to build a performing arts centre was voted down nearly a decade ago, a second referendum was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, and was ultimately shelved due to the pandemic.

In a report written for a council committee, City of Kamloops staff noted the work completed to date clearly defines what is needed to advance the project, allowing the city to be efficient and move quickly through the next steps.

Fawcett told council that a project planning team looked at theatres in B.C. and abroad in London and New York, and spoke with theatre and audio consultants to come up with the design.

“As you can see, this is some building — and it will always be a showcase for Kamloops,” Fawcett said.

“This is the building that will represent Kamloops. And every citizen of Kamloops, when their friends visit, this will be the building they will show off and be most proud of, and what a location we have for this building.”

Two theatres included in design

Fawcett said the facility, which would be integrated with the adjacent Kelson Hall, is planned to include two theatres — one with 1,100 seats and another with 450.

“All seating has been engineered by seating experts, and will have a 15-inch space from the front of the seat to the back of the one in front — that compares with the Sagebrush which is eight inches," he said.

"In other words, people going to the seat can transfer without the person having to stand up to let them pass."

The building is envisioned to be fully accessible with five elevators, allowing people in wheelchairs to even access theatre spotlight areas to change the lighting.

The build will include an environment-controlled storage area for art, a freight elevator to help load sets into the theatres, and an orchestra pit area in the large theatre which can also store pianos or stage sets.

A box office centre will help serve the needs for a variety of city functions including sports events, and two lobby areas, a main lobby and an upper lobby, could be used for town hall meetings, weddings and a convention space. Large access doors will be included so display space can be rented for automobiles.

“We are aware of the need to create income for this building,” Fawcett said.

Fawcett said the centre’s main lobby is planned to feature wood in its design, and architects expect the wood council will give the project a $12 million grant.

According to staff, it’s estimated the building could cost about $120 million in total, up from earlier estimates of $70 million.

PAC could drive tourism, economic benefits

Fawcett noted the performing arts centre will help attract professionals to the hospital, Thompson Rivers University and large businesses, and will spur development downtown.

“I know of one location that is planning a new boutique hotel already in downtown Kamloops if this was built — and the importance this complex will be to the tourist industry can not be understated,” he said.

Council ultimately agreed to move forward with the next phase of the performing arts centre project.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said Fawcett had done “a tremendous amount of work” to get the proposal to where it is, and the next step is to complete detailed designs so the city can have a more accurate cost estimate and apply for grant opportunities.

City staff estimated once a team of consultants and contractors is retained, validation should take between three to six months, followed by eight to 12 months of detailed design.

“The issued for construction design package and class A estimate will be complete between the last quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026,” a staff report said.

“The project will be ready to break ground in the spring of 2026. Construction of this project is expected to take two years.”