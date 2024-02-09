Groundbreaking next year on $359M Kamloops cancer centre, health minister says

Photo: KTW file

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says he expects a contract to be awarded for the forthcoming cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital by the spring of next year, and construction to begin shortly after that.

Dix announced on Thursday the project is expected to break ground in 2025 with the facility opening in 2028.

He said the business plan has been approved and the province is now moving ahead to procuring contracts for its design and construction.

Dix told Castanet Kamloops contracts will be awarded for the $359-million project in the spring of 2025, following a pre-qualification period for bidders and a request for proposals period that all begins this month.

“Once the contract’s awarded, they start building,” he said.

He said he expects models and photo mock ups of the building design will be available to the public “reasonably soon.”

The five-storey building will be built on the Westlands site at RIH. There will be space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, including 10 exam rooms, and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services.

An additional MRI suite and patient arrival and check-in areas will also be included.

The centre will have three linear accelerator vaults — heavy, concrete structures containing radiation equipment used for cancer-patient treatment. There will also be a sacred space for patients, caregivers and staff, with features to support traditional ceremonies.

Diagnositcs and chemotherapy are available for RIH patients, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to undergo radiation treatment.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District estimates about 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna are from the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap health service delivery area.