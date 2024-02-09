Probation for Kamloops driver who was high on mushrooms when he caused major downtown crash

Photo: Contributed This photo shows some of the damage caused by a multi-vehicle crash on Seymour Street on Nov. 12, 2022.

A Kamloops driver who was high on magic mushrooms when he caused a major multi-vehicle collision on Seymour Street has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

But Liam Richard Marvin Woodland will not have a criminal record if he completes his probation without incident.

The 29-year-old was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Court heard Woodland was high on psilocybin on Nov. 12, 2022, when he got behind the wheel of his pickup truck, ultimately causing a multi-vehicle crash on Seymour Street near Fourth Avenue. The collision involved six vehicles, including a city bus.

Witnesses described Woodland’s truck as travelling as fast as 90 km/h in the moments leading up to the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, but the collision had the potential to be deadly.

Lucky no one was hurt

“He’s aware that he easily could have killed someone,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said Thursday in court.

Woodland fled the scene on foot and was arrested a few blocks away, at which time he told police he was high on magic mushrooms.

Mounties had no drug-recognition officer available, so impaired driving charges could not be pursued.

Court heard Woodland has subsequently been diagnosed as bipolar, and Dickey said he found that the disorder played a part in the crash, lessening Woodland’s responsibility.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio was seeking a $2,500 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, while defence lawyer Dan McNamee suggested a conditional discharge — a period of probation after which Woodland would be left without a criminal record.

No record for driver

Dickey sided with McNamee, sentencing Woodland to a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation.

“It is clear Mr. Woodland’s actions on that day were extremely unusual and out of character,” he said.

"It’s difficult to know to what degree his actions were the result of his voluntary consumption of psilocybin or his bipolar disorder.”

While on probation, Woodland will be prohibited from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and required to complete 75 hours of community service.

He was also handed a one-year driving prohibition.