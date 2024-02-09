Rocky Mountain Rangers to join Kamloops first responders in polar plunge

Soldiers from the Rocky Mountain Rangers will be joining in on this year’s polar plunge, an event that will see Kamloops first responders plunge into the ice-cold Thompson River to raise money for Special Olympics BC.

The event will see volunteers from emergency response and law enforcement agencies across Kamloops come together later this month to take a dip while raising money for a good cause.

Josh Burneau, polar plunge organizer, said this year’s event will mark the fourth year of the polar plunge in Kamloops.

“We also have Rocky Mountain Rangers who are coming out to plunge with us and then a representative from almost every single emergency response or law enforcement role in Kamloops,” Burneau said.

“The Kamloops agencies have a very close relationship with each other and we really enjoy being able to support events such as this.”

Last year’s plunge saw temperatures drop below -40 C with wind chill, but Burneau said he anticipates much warmer temperatures this year.

While organizers don’t have a specific fundraising goal in mind this year, they say funds raised will go toward Special Olympics Kamloops.

Michael Maveety, fundraising coordinator with Special Olympics Kamloops, said the involvement of the agencies and the community in the event help the athletes feel supported.

“They've gone through the school system where things were so segregated back then and now they're really starting to see how they're involved in the community and appreciated and respected and lifted up,” Maveety said.

He said Special Olympics Kamloops hosts 17 sports year-round, and funds raised through the plunge will help keep the programs running.

“It’s a lot of money to run all those gyms and facilities and courts and and curling rinks,” Maveety said.

“It takes a lot of support. So this kind of stuff really helps us out.”

Several local agencies have teamed up with local Special Olympic athletes to set up fundraisers online, including Kamloops RCMP and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The plunge will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Riverside Park.