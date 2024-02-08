Logan Lake in running for 2024 Kraft Hockeyville, seeking $250K in arena upgrades

Logan Lake wants to be the next Kraft Hockeyville.

The community 40 minutes southwest of Kamloops is in the running for the annual contest, which awards $250,000 worth of arena upgrades and an NHL exhibition game to the winner.

The nomination period closes on Feb. 18 and finalists will be announced on March 9. A winner will be declared on March 30 following online voting.

Anyone looking to support Logan Lake’s effort to earn the title of Kraft Hockeyville can do so online. The bid receives points for every photo, note and emoji submitted in support.

