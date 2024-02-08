Charity poker tournament to raise money for RIH Foundation

Photo: SIgnature Signs & Printing

A charity poker tournament next month will raise money for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

Signature Signs & Printing is putting on the second-annual RIH Foundation Texas hold ‘em poker tournament.

Fifty entries are available at $150 apiece, with all proceeds going to the RIH Foundation. The top 10 finishers will share prizes valued at more than $10,000.

Last year's tournament raised $9,200 for the RIH Foundation, which went toward the purchase of a piece of equipment to treat babies with jaundice.

The event is licensed with a cash bar, and will take place at the Kamloops Sports Council building, 1550 Island Pkwy. Door prizes will also be available.

Tickets are available at Signature Signs & Printing, 431 Victoria St. W.

For more information, contact Robb Lewis at 250-572-7622 or by email. To view the Facebook page for the event, click here.