Missing man found safe after Mounties ask for help

Photo: RCMP Brett Drake

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP say the missing man has now been found safe.

ORIGINAL: Feb. 8, 11 a.m.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Kamloops man whose vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday morning near Savona.

Mounties said 62-year-old Brett Drake left his Kamloops residence around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.

Drake’s vehicle was located abandoned in a pullout off of Highway 1 near Savona on Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m.

“Brett’s truck was found by CP Police yesterday morning and appeared to be stuck at the edge of a steep embankment,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Kamloops Search and Rescue was deployed to the area, along with the police dog service unit and the forensic identification unit’s drone, but he was not located. The search is ongoing and continuing today.”

In a post to social media, KSAR said they were called out to the scene to search for Drake yesterday at 5 p.m. The search was suspended around 11 p.m. for the evening and is continuing on Thursday.

“If you see our teams working in the area please slowdown and give us space,” KSAR said in a statement.

Police are asking the public for any information or video that may assist in locating Drake, including any sightings of him or his vehicle between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drake is describes as a white man, standing 5-foot-10 and weighting 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Drake’s vehicle is described as a blue, full-sized 2022 Chevy Silverado with two snowmobiles on the back.

Anyone with information that may help in locating Drake is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800.