Two months in, no sign of either side budging in Kamloops HBC strike

Photo: Josh Dawson A striking worker outside the Hudson's Bay Company in Kamloops in January.

Striking workers at the Kamloops Hudson’s Bay Company store say they're involved in “a fight of principle” after spending nearly two months at a standstill with their employer — with worries now that the Aberdeen Mall department store might not reopen.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said there’s been no further conversations with HBC since negotiations fell through in January and neither side has returned to the table to discuss terms.

The store has been closed since Dec. 10, when workers walked off the job seeking higher pay. Following some discussions in January, it's been radio silence among striking workers.

“There's been no talk about ‘Let's take the deal’ or ‘Let's push to get back to the table’ — they all heard HBC loud and clear,” Lawrence said.

“They're probably more resolved than they were before. It's become a fight of principle and, as far as I can tell, they're not going to back down.”

In a statement to Castanet in January, HBC said the company remains committed to the bargaining process and is looking forward to reaching a resolution.

“We regret the disruption in our Kamloops store and hope to return to serving our customers as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Lawrence said the workers are now worried the store might close permanently.

“Strikes, they never last forever, something happens. I guess our worry is that will be the closure of the store,” said Lawrence.

“Although there’s been no talk about it, they haven’t threatened it, they haven’t said it could happen but, I mean, that’s in the back of everybody’s mind.

If the Hudson's Bay Company were to leave Kamloops, it would mark the end of a very long era. HBC's history in the community dates back to 1821, when it acquired Fort Kamloops in a merger with the North West Company.