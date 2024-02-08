Kamloops product Olynyk dealt from Utah Jazz to Toronto Raptors

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelly Olynyk in action with the Utah Jazz in December.

Kelly Olynyk is coming home — sort of.

The 7-foot Kamloops product has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski said Olynyk and guard Chai Agbaji have been dealt to Toronto in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

Olynyk was born in Toronto and raised in the Tournament Capital. He was captain of Canada’s bronze-medal winning team at the FIBA World Cup last year and part of a core group of players committed to wearing the maple leaf in July at the Paris Olympics.

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.1 points per game this year with the Jazz, as well as 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.