Kamloops council gives go-ahead to $5.4M outdoor skating rink in Riverside Park

Photo: City of Kamloops / Urban Appeal A rendering of an outdoor ice rink planned for Riverside Park.

Kamloops council has voted to move forward with plans to construct an outdoor skating rink in Riverside Park, approving a new location for the facility after hearing the original site wasn’t feasible.

Jeff Putnam, City of Kamloops parks and civic facilities manager, told council Tuesday the vision for an outdoor skating rink has been discussed for about two decades, noting it would introduce new recreation opportunities to the city’s downtown core, increase the use of Riverside Park during the winter months.

“We think it would be an absolutely gorgeous facility, would be the admiration of pretty much the rest of the province if we ever made this happen,” Putnam said.

In 2021, the former council voted in favour of a plan to construct Riverside Park’s new splash park, including brine lines in the concrete pad which would allow for a skating rink to be installed in the future.

In April 2023, council allocated $5.4 million from the province’s Growing Communities Fund to move forward with construction for the skating facility.

According to staff, when the project team moved ahead with design work, it learned the original concept design — adding piping to the concrete pad — wouldn’t work as planned.

"There is literally hundreds of underwater pipes that are five feet under the ground, it would be too difficult to navigate the brine lines in between the waterpark piping,” Putnam said, adding the architect noted the elevation of the splash pad wouldn’t be conducive for making artificial ice.

“That's why we pivoted to this plan — actually, we liked this plan better because it's less impact on green space.”

Council heard pivoting to a new location, located slightly west of the splash park, wouldn’t come with any additional cost, and would mean the spray park could remain despite ongoing skating rink construction.

Putnam said the annual operating costs would be about $130,000 — $40,000 for wages for a facility attendant, and $90,000 for maintenance and operational costs.

Pleas for and against plan

Darryl Sydor, former NHL player and coach, spoke out during the public inquiries portion of Tuesday's meeting in his new capacity as head of player development for the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, saying the city’s longstanding shortage of ice is pushing young hockey players and their families to leave town.

Sydor asked the city to consider constructing a mini rink, which he said would free up about 30 hours of ice per week for youth participating in U7, U9 and CanSkate.

“We’re losing 365 days of trying to keep some families around,” he said.

James Gordon of the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association spoke out in favour of the outdoor rink, saying it would be constructed for the entire community, would draw people to Riverside Park and could be an “economic generator” for downtown.

Council moves ahead with project after debate

Coun. Mike O’Reilly asked staff if the proposed outdoor rink would help alleviate public skating time on the city's ice surfaces.

Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO and director of community and culture, told council the “fastest-growing use of our space is public skating in a rink.”

“One expectation would be yes, it should be able to bleed off the public skating needs in a rink because the expectation here is that it'll be a much more enjoyable experience to be able to skate in a park than it is to go around circles in a rink," he said.

"But that needs to be tested yet."

Coun. Kelly Hall said he took a road trip to Kelowna to look at that city’s outdoor skating rink, noting that when he arrived, there were 30 to 50 people of all different ages using the facility.

“The individual that was in charge of the rental of the skates, he started the skating rent program with 24 pairs of skates. He now has 400 pairs of skates,” Hall said, noting it is a good business opportunity.

'It's coming,' Hall says

Hall said he heard Sydor’s passion for youth hockey and acknowledged the need for ice.

“It’s coming in the form of Build Kamloops,” Hall said, referencing the city’s plan to make headway on a number of recreation facilities in the Tournament Capital.

“I would hate for this council to go backwards on what we boldly said we're going to put some money towards a facility and a project that everybody in Kamloops will be able to enjoy, and that's why I'll be voting in favour of this.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said the need for ice for hockey teams had been discussed for decades, voicing his support for looking into a mini rink.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he was all for the Riverside Park skating facility, but the “what-ifs” were outweighing the advantages.

“I'm not against the park. I'm just against using this fund to jump ahead of what we've been telling all the other groups that their turn is coming,” he said.

Council voted 6-2 in favour of moving ahead with the outdoor skating rink, with Sarai and Hamer-Jackson opposed. Coun. Nancy Bepple abstained from the discussion and the vote due to her involvement with the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association.

The City of Kamloops will move forward with the project, anticipating construction to take place during summer 2025. The rink is expected to open in December of 2025.