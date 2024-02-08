Provincial regulator clears Trans Mountain following Jacko Lake allegation

Photo: Environmental Assessment Office

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office has found Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project crews compliant with requirements in place to protect archaeological artifacts in a sacred First Nations site in the Jacko Lake area.

The EAO said it received a complaint regarding potential impacts to the area, including to potential burial sites, leading to a field inspection last December, according to an inspection record issued on Jan. 31.

EAO compliance and enforcement officers conducted an unannounced visit at the site south of Kamloops on Dec. 13, at which point pipe installation was complete with the exception of the tie ins for the tunnelled sections.

The EAO found no evidence of impacts to archaeological sites and had no concerns with the requirement to consult with First Nations on potential impacts to heritage resources, according to the inspection report. The inspection found the project in compliance with its requirements for First Nation consultation and monitoring during construction.

The EAO said it continues to monitor the project to ensure requirements are being met.

According to the report, Trans Mountain provided records showing it engaged in Indigenous consultation regarding site-specific measures to protect archaeological and heritage resources during construction.

A change in construction methodology in this section of the project — from directional drill to open cut — had been approved by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) last September and opposed by the Stk'emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation (SSN).

The documents provided by Trans Mountain to the EAO last November showed avoidance measures for the archaeological site were discussed and viewed by a SSN knowledge keeper during a site walk on Sept. 28, and no identification or mention of burial sites or additional features was discussed.

During the field inspection on Dec.13 EAO officers spoke with the SSN’s Indigenous monitor who noted they were on-site conducting monitoring during all works and that this monitoring would continue until reclamation is complete. The Indigenous monitor also told inspectors they are advised of, and have an opportunity to discuss, new activities with project staff before work starts, and they effectively work with project staff to avoid impacts to resources.

The EAO report also noted Trans Mountain committed to avoid the registered archaeological site with fencing that was observed by inspectors during the December visit. EAO officers also observed a number of fenced and signed heritage features along the margin of the project right of way.

Trans Mountain planned to bore a tunnel through the area, but asked for permission to alter the route to avoid a nine-month delay and a potential $86-million cost overrun.

SSN officials agreed to the tunnel plan and opposed the Crown corporation’s request to alter the route through the area — land it calls Pipsell. The band issued a statement in response to the decision, in which it accused the government of prioritizing industry over reconciliation.

SSN, which consists of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Skeetchestn Indian Band, said Pípsell was designated a Secwépemc Nation Cultural Heritage Site in 2017.

The EAO is a neutral regulatory agency within the provincial government.