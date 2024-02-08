TRU Students' Union concerned about implications of new international student cap

Photo: KTW file

While most questions about new federal limits on international student visas remain unanswered, the Thompson Rivers University Students' Union has some concerns about the potential impact to the university.

Undergraduate on-campus international tuition made up around 21 per cent of TRU's revenue last year and it remains unclear how many international students will be granted visas to attend the university under new federal restrictions announced last month.

The two-year temporary cap on international student admissions aims to cap the number of study permits issued in Canada to 364,000 this year, marking a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 permits issued last year.

Nathan Lane, TRUSU's executive director, told Castanet Kamloops he's worried about what the loss of revenue will mean for students.

“The province is going to have to reconcile what that means for institutions and I think it's going to be really big. It's going to be a huge issue for how they move forward," he said.

"The government just hasn't been clear yet about how that change is going to impact institutions and therefore we're not able to be clear about how it will impact students specifically."

Lane said the students' union is waiting on further details from the provincial government with hopes of further discussing the impact on students with officials at the university.

“We've been saying that international education was getting out of control, that the number of students coming to British Columbia was exceeding the capacities for communities to provide safe housing and support services, that the over reliance on international fees was a major risk for the system," he said

"Maybe the other question, though, is having that much revenue from international students the strategy we want in our system moving forward?"

'Massive financial impact'

According to a report presented to the university’s board of governors in December, tuition for on-campus undergraduate international students brought in over $56 million for TRU during the 2022-23 academic year. The university's total revenue over the same period was $262 million.

Lane said he believes the cap will have a “massive financial impact” on TRU and he predicts big changes for the university.

“You cannot remove this many students and that much revenue from a system that has relied on it for over a decade in basically an uncontrolled and uncoordinated way and then think that there will be no changes when that revenue and those students are gone,” he said.

“Obviously, they will be able to make changes and accommodate because they'll have no choice but to do that, but to believe that there are plans in place to be able to move forward as if that never happened — I don't believe that.”

Solutions to come?

TRU has a little more than 4,600 international students on campus for the current semester. There are currently over 82,000 international students attending public post-secondary institutions in B.C., and it is yet to be seen how visas will be allocated to institutions across the province.

The provincial government will have until the end of March to determine how permits will be distributed.

Melissa Chirino, chairperson for the British Columbia Federation of Students, said she can foresee the new cap having a negative impact on institutions if not action is taken but said it may force much needed solutions.

“The federal government is being proactive and definitely thinking about how they can invent solutions. More funding for the sector would actually be amazing,” Chirino said.

“Really, this is an acknowledgment that more oversight is needed for international students in BC. But we also think that more work has to be done to ensure that when students do come here they're being supported, and they're not only be relied on in terms of filling in the gaps for institutions.”

Too early to know

Reuben Onyango, associate director of international student services at TRU, told Castanet in January it’s impossible to know how the university will be affected without more information from government.

Onyango said the university’s enrolment has been “fairly healthy” and he thought it would do well despite the permit cap.

“TRU has been preparing for this. So, I think regardless of what that number ends up being, we are positioned to adjust accordingly,” Onyango said.

“Until we get that study permit allocation, to be honest, we don't know. The provincial governments have been given until March 31 to figure that out.”

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said during a senate meeting in January that the changes will bring a lot of unknowns but will likely affect the university’s campus make-up and bottom line.

“We don't know the impact and we'll have to find out more through further conversation with both the provincial government and the federal government,” he said.

“They're certainly aware the changes announced today will have an impact on universities. They will likely affect the composition of our campus community, they'll affect the demand for services and courses and they will also affect our finances.”