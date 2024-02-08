Dix to make announcement Thursday in Kamloops at Royal Inland Hospital

Photo: KTW file

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be in Kamloops on Thursday to make an announcement at Royal Inland Hospital — news expected to be related to a long-promised cancer care centre.

The provincial government confirmed the visit late in the day on Wednesday. Dix is expected to be present for an 11 a.m. event in RIH’s atrium.

The cancer centre has been promised numerous times, most recently at an event last spring in a parking lot near the hospital. At that time, Dix said the facility would welcome its first patients in 2027.

The cost of the project has been estimated between $200 million and $300 million. It will include a 470-stall parkade aimed at helping to alleviate RIH’s parking woes.

Last month, facing questions about the project’s status, Dix told reporters the business case for the cancer centre was complete and he would be in Kamloops “soon” to reveal details.

Before last year's announcement, former premier John Horgan promised on the campaign trail in 2020 that the cancer centre would be built within four years.

Castanet Kamloops will cover the event at 11 a.m. Check back for updates.