Dix says construction will start next year on long-promised Kamloops cancer centre

Photo: Michael Potestio B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaking Thursday morning in the atrium at Royal Inland Hospital.

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.

Construction on a long-promised cancer care centre at Royal Inland Hospital is expected to start next year and be complete by 2028, with a total price tag expected to come in at $359 million.

That's what B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday morning in the RIH atrium, announcing that the facility's business plan had been approved in less than a year — a process that typically takes 18 months.

“I hope this will become part of the fabric of life in Kamloops,” Dix said of the cancer centre.

The facility will feature 10 exam rooms, imaging and radiation. Dix said the project will also include a 470-stall parkade to alleviate parking issues at the hospital.

Dix said the Kamloops facility will be B.C.'s 10th cancer centre.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:55 a.m.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be in Kamloops on Thursday to make an announcement at Royal Inland Hospital — news expected to be related to a long-promised cancer care centre.

The provincial government confirmed the visit late in the day on Wednesday. Dix is expected to be present for an 11 a.m. event in RIH’s atrium.

The cancer centre has been promised numerous times, most recently at an event last spring in a parking lot near the hospital. At that time, Dix said the facility would welcome its first patients in 2027.

The cost of the project has been estimated between $200 million and $300 million. It will include a 470-stall parkade aimed at helping to alleviate RIH’s parking woes.

Last month, facing questions about the project’s status, Dix told reporters the business case for the cancer centre was complete and he would be in Kamloops “soon” to reveal details.

Before last year's announcement, former premier John Horgan promised on the campaign trail in 2020 that the cancer centre would be built within four years.

