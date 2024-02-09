Kamloops councillor says ministry could assign new municipal advisor within 'weeks'

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops councillor says a new municipal advisor could be assigned to help guide council members through governance issues in a matter of weeks.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Kelly Hall said council members spoke with Anne Kang, minister of municipal affairs, during a training session held in Richmond last week.

“I took the opportunity, with colleagues in tow, to go up and talk to the minister and talk to her about the situation here in Kamloops that we've asked with respect to having somebody come up and work with us,” Hall said.

The ministry had assigned Peter Fassbender, a former provincial cabinet minister and Langley mayor, to provide guidance to council amid its challenges stemming from internal conflicts.

However, in December, it was learned that a new municipal advisor would be found as Fassbender had been moved out of the role without any explanation. At the time, City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin said he received a message from the province saying they were “looking at going in a different direction.”

Hall said Kang assured him the new assignment is forthcoming.

“She had some very encouraging comments for us as council,” Hall said.

“She was, I think, very forthcoming in talking about how we're doing such a great job, and she looks forward to having somebody assigned within the next, you know, few weeks, if you will.”

Coun. Bill Sarai added Kang told them Kamloops was “top of mind.”

“It was a great opportunity to cheerlead for Kamloops to a minister,” Hall said.