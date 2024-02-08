Lawsuit alleges negligence led to Sun Peaks chair lift mishap that left skier disabled

Photo: Castanet An Ontario woman is suing Sun Peaks Resort, alleging she was left permanently disabled following an accident last spring on a chair lift.

Theresa Wamsley filed a notice of claim Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court naming Sun Peaks Resort as the defendant.

In the document, Wamsley claims she was injured on March 28.

“She was seated on the Burfield chair lift arriving at the Mountaintop Burfield Lift return station and as she exited the chair, she was struck in the back of the head by the next chair on the lift, causing her to fall hard to the ground and onto her outstretched right arm,” the claim reads.

Wamsley claims to have suffered a head injury as well as an injury to her right wrist — injuries she attributes to negligence on the part of Sun Peaks Resort.

“The injuries, loss and damage sustained by the plaintiff have caused and continue to cause the plaintiff pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and permanent physical disability,” the document alleges.

Wamsley claims to have undergone treatment in B.C. and Ontario as a result of the injuries she suffered in the incident.

No dollar amount is set out, but Wamsley is seeking damages for pain and suffering, loss of wages, loss of savings, future cost of medical treatment and loss of earning capacity, among others.

Once they have been served, Sun Peaks Resort representatives will have three weeks to file a response.

None of Wamsley’s allegations have been proven in court.