B.C. health minister expected to make announcement Thursday at Kamloops hospital

Photo: KTW file

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be in Kamloops on Thursday at Royal Inland Hospital where he is expected to make an announcement regarding a long-promised Kamloops cancer centre.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the minister will make an announcement in the hospital's atrium "about enhanced health-care services" at 11 a.m.

Last month, Dix told reporters the business case for the cancer centre was complete and he would be in Kamloops "soon" to reveal details.

When the cancer care centre announcement was made in May, the minister said he expected the facility to be receiving its first patients in 2027.

The cost of the project, planned to be built on a site next to RIH, was estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million. It will include a 470-stall parkade to help alleviate the hospital’s parking crunch.

The centre is slated to include three radiation treatment linear accelerators, radiation therapy planning, a CT simulator, an MRI scanner, and an outpatient care unit.

Diagnositcs and chemotherapy are available for RIH patients, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to undergo radiation treatment. The Thompson Regional Hospital District estimates about 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna are from the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap health service delivery area.

A Kamloops cancer care centre has been promised multiple times, most recently in 2020 when former Premier John Horgan said on the campaign trail that one would be built within the next four years if he won.

Castanet Kamloops will cover the announcement on Thursday morning.