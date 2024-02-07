Mounties think woman wanted for parole violation could be in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 37-year-old woman they believe may be in Kamloops.

According to police, Jodi Renae Kornelsen is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large after failing to report to her parole officer.

“Although Jodi Kornelsen was noted to be in Kamloops in early January, her current whereabouts are unknown,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“Information obtained also suggests she may be in the Lower Mainland.”

Kornelsen is described as caucasian 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about Kornelsen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.