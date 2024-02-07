Kamloops mayor seeks broad indemnification for council members facing complaints

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is hoping the rest of council will agree that any elected official who has a code of conduct complaint levelled against them should have their legal bills covered — paid for with taxpayer dollars.

Hamer-Jackson brought the matter forward during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Council’s been quite busy with a lot of code of conduct complaints,” Hamer-Jackson said.

A report from the City of Kamloops shows there were 17 code of conduct complaints filed between when the bylaw was adopted by council in May 2023 and late January.

"I’d just like to have a motion to be able to get indemnified for council, councillors, on legal fees on defence on code of conduct complaints,” the mayor said.

Hamer-Jackson referred to a section of the code of conduct bylaw which states council members may make a request to council for reimbursement for the costs of legal advice and representation in response to the formal code of conduct complaint process.

The bylaw says if council deems it appropriate, it may resolve to reimburse legal fees, and is able to stipulate a maximum amount of reimbursement, and a condition that the council member must return the reimbursement of the code of conduct claim is substantiated.

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said the bylaw does have a provision for reimbursement, but noted a request would need to be duly considered by council first.

“It's not something that can just be asked and answered in one meeting, it would be something that you would, would need to be submitted to council placed on an agenda for councils due consideration,” she said, adding she couldn’t say whether this will happen in an open or closed meeting.

Seeking broad indemnification

When reached by Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday, Hamer-Jackson said he is looking to get wide-reaching indemnification for himself and any other members of council who might face code of conduct complaints. He didn’t say how many of the 17 code of conduct complaints were against himself or other councillors.

“I just think we should all be able to fairly defend ourselves,” he said.

“When someone lays a code of conduct complaint against somebody, they hire an investigator — you know, lawyers and everything else.”

He noted the code of conduct bylaw has already been amended once to allow only council, committee or working group members and staff to use the process to file a formal complaint. This occurred amid concerns that vexatious complaints from members of the public could result in high costs for taxpayers.

“I thought well, so we do it, we amend the code of conduct, and since then we've had, what, three, four times more [complaints], and it's cost the citizens of Kamloops way more money. So where was the savings?” Hamer-Jackson said.

“I know with indemnification, with you know, having indemnification for all of council that it's going to cost a little more money to start — but it might put a stop to a lot of it too. Because there is 6.5.”

Malicious complaints not allowed

Hamer-Jackson was referencing the section of the bylaw which says anyone who makes a code of conduct complaint that is found to be deliberately malicious or vexatious “will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”

He said he feels that between this section of the bylaw and implementing indemnification for all of council — or whomever receives a code of conduct complaint — “would be a really good way to save the taxpayers a lot of money."

When asked if he is concerned about being on the hook to pay for legal bills because of code of conduct complaints against him, Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t want to speak about these complaints, but said he thinks legal bills are a “concern for all.”

“I think that anyone should be able to defend themselves — doesn’t matter if it's me or anybody else,” he said.