Statistics show vast majority of homeless in Kamloops are local, not visitors from elsewhere

The City of Kamloops is sharing provincial data it says shows homelessness remains a local issue.

City council passed a motion in September requesting statistics from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. It received the data from the ministry last week showing the average monthly amount of people in Kamloops living on income or disability assistance with a fixed or no fixed address, and moving to and from Kamloops on a monthly average.

According to the stats, the average monthly number of people of no fixed address in Kamloops with BC Employment and Assistance cases has jumped 68 per cent from 285 in 2019 to 479 in 2023, rising steadily each year. The number of BCEA cases of people with fixed addresses also rose, but only seven per cent from 4,217 cases to 4,520.

The numbers also show that about the same number of people with a BCEA file who are homeless are moving to and from Kamloops on average per month. The numbers show about 20-plus people of non fixed addresses moving to and from Kamloops between 2019 and 2023.

The City of Kamloops’ point-in-time homeless count also identified just 10 per cent of homeless people in Kamloops as having lived in the city for less than a year.

“While lacking a fixed address does not necessarily mean someone is experiencing homelessness, it is a strong indicator the individual may be insecurely housed,” a press release from the City of Kamloops stated.

Numerous officials from social agencies were included in the release stating their relief of numbers showing homelessness to be a local issue and not one coming from neighbouring communities.

“It's enlightening to see evidence suggesting the rise in homelessness is primarily due to local residents facing difficulties rather than an influx from outside,” Alfred Achoba, executive director of the Kamloops chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association said.

“One of the most troublesome narratives around homelessness can now clearly be put to rest,” said Bob Hughes, chief executive officer of ASK Wellness.