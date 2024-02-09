North Kamloops church out thousands of dollars following burglary, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A North Kamloops church is out thousands of dollars following a burglary targeting electronics and other miscellaneous items.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the church in the 300-block of Fortune Drive on the morning of Feb. 2. The break-in is believed to have taken place sometime overnight.

“Electronics and miscellaneous items were stolen and damage was observed in multiple areas,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.