230665
Kamloops  

North Kamloops church out thousands of dollars following burglary, police say

Church targeted in burglary

- | Story: 471213

A North Kamloops church is out thousands of dollars following a burglary targeting electronics and other miscellaneous items.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the church in the 300-block of Fortune Drive on the morning of Feb. 2. The break-in is believed to have taken place sometime overnight.

“Electronics and miscellaneous items were stolen and damage was observed in multiple areas,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

229224