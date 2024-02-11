Unruly nightclub patron taken to jail to sober up, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: KTW file A cell in the cell block of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A Kamloops man was taken from the bar to jail over the weekend, held behind bars to sober up after allegedly causing a ruckus at a downtown nightclub.

According to Mounties, officers were in the area of a bar on Fifth Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when they spotted staff struggling with an unruly patron.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man was swearing, yelling and causing a disturbance.

“The man had allegedly assaulted another patron and was being removed,” she said.

The victim in the bar assault was not co-operative with police. The man was held in jail until sober and then released without process, meaning Mounties are not contemplating charges.