Driver loses licence, taken to jail after drunken North Kamloops crash

A Kamloops man sobered up in a jail cell after drunkenly causing a crash last weekend near a busy North Shore intersection, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the area of Tranquille Road and Fortune Drive just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a white car rear-ended a grey car.

“As part of the investigation, police administered a roadside berth test on the driver of the white car, which registered a ‘fail’ reading, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” she said.

“The driver was arrested, lodged in cells to sober up safely and issued a 30-day vehicle impound and a 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

There were no reports of any injuries in the collision.