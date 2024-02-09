Victim hospitalized after group beating beneath Overlanders Bridge, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Glacier Media

A man was taken to hospital following a group beating underneath the Overlanders Bridge, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to an area beneath the bridge just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 for a report of a man having been assaulted by a group.

“The man was transported to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.